WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023

[YOUTUBE]

January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening.

I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts.

These impacts include:

Areas of dense and freezing fog

Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads

Wide spread blowing snow and whiteout conditions

Reduced to poor visibility

Extreme blow-over risks Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

