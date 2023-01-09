WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 9, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — A video discussing weather and road impacts through tomorrow night plus a look at chances for snow through Wednesday afternoon.

These impacts include:

Strong winds/high wind gusts tonight through at least midday Tuesday.

Mountain/valley snow ramps up overnight as well as far Southwest I-80.

Snow showers spread east PM Tuesday with moderate snow possible.

Slight cooldown midweek.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

