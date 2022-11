Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — Here’s a road impact video discussing impacts from snow and slick roads through Tuesday afternoon.

Road Weather Impacts include:

Morning strong winds sections of I-80/I-25.

Daytime snow west spreading eastward through the night.

Slick roads/black ice, areas of blowing snow through early PM Tuesday.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.