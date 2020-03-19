WYDOT to begin Interstate job Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will begin work on Interstate 80 this Monday, March 23, beginning at milepost 77 between Granger Junction and Green River westbound.

Work will include grading and milling, concrete pavement and bridgework.

Drivers can expect to see single lane closures in the eastbound lanes beginning Monday and should expect head-to-head traffic in the eastbound lanes by the end of the week, weather permitting.

The work was awarded to Interstate Highway Construction, Inc. and has a completion date of October of 2020. All schedules are subject to change and weather permitting.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.