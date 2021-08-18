WYDOT to hold open house in Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting an open house on Sept. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WYDOT offices at 3200 Elk Street in Rock Springs. The meeting will have information on the State Transportation Improvement Plan, and on local projects. The public is invited to attend. WYDOT is also hosting a self-guided online public meeting for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The online meeting launched in July and runs through August. During this timeframe, the public can participate from the comfort of home at any time. The online meeting can be accessed 24/7 at www.wySTIPmeeting.com. The public can also come and share their comments at the open house.

Topics include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Details on 900+ statewide transportation improvements

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2021-2026 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

For more information, email the project team at [email protected] or visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.