WYDOT to start I-80 road work west of Green River on Monday

Submitted WYDOT photo

March 28, 2024 — Press Release

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., will be starting work on Interstate 80, west of Green River near the Sweetwater County line. Crews will be working on the shoulder at various locations in the eastbound and westbound lanes beginning Monday, April 1.

On April 15, work will begin in the westbound lanes. Drivers will see traffic shifted to a single lane while crews prepare for the milling and paving of the westbound lanes from milepost 57 to 65 that will begin in late April.

In preparation for the milling and paving work of the eastbound lanes that will take place later this spring, WYDOT has elected to make some pavement repairs with the paving operations in the westbound lanes in an effort to make the driving surface smoother to support head to head traffic this summer.

At the end of April, drivers should expect single-lane closures on the westbound lanes while crews pave the driving lane and then the passing lane. Once both the westbound lanes have been paved, crews will begin work on milling and pavement rehabilitation, as well as pipe replacements, on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80. Drivers can expect the switch to head to head traffic the second week of June, tentatively scheduled and weather permitting. Prior to the traffic switch, drivers should expect to see short, intermittent single-lane closures in the eastbound lanes at various locations.

After mid-June, drivers can expect the typical head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes. Around late August, traffic will be switched to head-to-head in the eastbound lanes while paving is completed in the westbound lanes and several pipes are replaced. The work is scheduled for completion Oct. 25, 2025. The scope of work for the project includes milling and paving rehabilitation, grading, drainage, and miscellaneous work in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Drivers are warned to be aware that the Cedar Mountain Interchange at milepost 61 will see periodic ramp closures while paving operations are underway, so traffic is advised to utilize the Church Buttes Interchange at milepost 53 or Granger Junction Interchange at milepost 66. Detour signage will be in place, including roadside message boards to advise traffic about closures.

Contract crews from Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., will also be conducting grinding operations at various locations on 12 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 65 near Little America on April 15, tentatively and weather permitting. This is corrective work to smooth out pavement irregularities from the project that was completed last year. The work will take place in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, and drivers should expect to see one to two-mile single lane closures at a time with reduced speeds. The operation is tentatively scheduled to last 15 days.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that could occur through the work zones. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and be aware of road conditions. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.