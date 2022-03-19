WYDOT warns of road impacts following Sunday night storm

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2022) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is warning of a springtime storm, set to affect most Wyoming roads Sunday night through Monday morning.

Impacts will include poor visibility, slushy to slick roads, and blowing snow Sunday evening into early Monday morning. I-80, I-90, and I-25 are all expected to see impacts from this storm.

Watch the video above from WYDOT to learn more about this storm and the impacts it may bring to Wyoming drivers.