WYDOT, WHP Urge Motorists To Buckle Up!

Rock Springs, WY (5/25/19) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) are urging motorists and passengers to always buckle up.

Advertisement

2019 has been a deadly year on Wyoming highway with 64 fatalities so far in 2019 compared to 36 at this time last year and 37 in 2017. According to the WHP Facebook page, this increase “can be attributed to distracted driving, lack of seat belts, alcohol, and several other factors. So far, 43 percent were not wearing their seat belts”.