WYDOT, WHP Urge Motorists To Buckle Up!

Rock Springs, WY (5/25/19) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) are urging motorists and passengers to always buckle up.
2019 has been a deadly year on Wyoming highway with 64 fatalities so far in 2019 compared to 36 at this time last year and 37 in 2017. According to the WHP Facebook page, this increase “can be attributed to distracted driving, lack of seat belts, alcohol, and several other factors. So far, 43 percent were not wearing their seat belts”.
“Safety belt usage in Wyoming is lower than that of the surrounding states, and it is typically lower than the national average,” said Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff during a May Mobilization event at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center recently. “That is absolutely unacceptable. Without a doubt taking a few seconds to buckle up could be the difference between life and death.”
Reasons for “clicking” before to proceed to drive include:
· Buckling up keeps you secure in your vehicle. A person can be ejected from their vehicle if they are not wearing their seat belts.
· Airbags alone do not provide enough protection. The force from an airbag can cause serious injury or kill a person who is not buckled up.
· Buckling up in the front seat of a passenger car can reduce your risk of a fatal injury by 45 percent and moderate to critical injury by 50 percent.
· Buckling up in a light truck can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 60 percent and moderate to critical injury by 65 percent.
· Safety belts and airbags are designed to work together to ensure you have the best chance of survival if involved in a serious vehicle crash.