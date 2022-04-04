WYDOT will begin work on traffic signal in Rock Springs

Photo submitted by WYDOT

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., will be working on the Dewar Drive and Gateway Blvd traffic signal on the night of April 4.

The signal will be shut off as work is underway. The nighttime shutdown will begin around 9 p.m. and will continue through the night. Crews anticipate the signal will be running again by 6 a.m. on April 5. Traffic control will be in place during the shutdown, but drivers in the area are advised to be aware of the change or detour around the area if possible.

The project is part of a statewide job that includes electrical and miscellaneous work at various locations in southwest Wyoming. The completion date for the work is Oct. 31.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about these projects, and all construction projects across Wyoming, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.