WYDOT will host public meeting on strategy for NEVI funding tonight

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wyoming will soon receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funds to use to facilitate electric vehicle infrastructure development, especially charging stations, around the state. The funding is part of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), signed by President Biden in November 2021. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is allocated $3.9 million this year and expects $5 million each year for the next four years for a total of $23.96 million for EV infrastructure over five years.

In preparation to execute NEVI funding and other program incentives, the state has developed a Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy and will circulate the strategy the next few weeks to allow the public and interested parties to provide comments and feedback.

Wyoming’s interstates have been designated as “Alternative Fuel Corridors” and under the NEVI program must have infrastructure installed first. Corridor infrastructure must adhere to guidelines set by the NEVI Program Joint Office for charger efficiency, location, and accessibility. Once the interstate corridors are complete, remaining funding can be spent along other key routes to popular destinations like Yellowstone National Park and Devil’s Tower National Monument. No state funds will be used to build, maintain or operate EV charging infrastructure through the NEVI program. Instead, the company who bids on the corridor will pay the required match amount to the Federal funds. In addition to the NEVI funding, the BIL outlined $2.5 billion in discretionary grants available to eligible applicants, including state and local governments, special purpose districts, tribes and other groups or entities. The state also has VW settlement funds that will be used to provide additional funding for EV infrastructure development in areas not along the alternative fuel corridors.

WYDOT and other state officials have scheduled public meetings around the state in early April to gather public input as well as feedback from potential bidders and other interested parties. Each meeting is expected to have a virtual component so viewers can attend any meeting and see the proposed plan and make comments. WYDOT will be hosting an in-person meeting in Rock Springs tonight, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in making a public comment can also email [email protected]. For more information, visit our website: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/planning_projects/zero-emission-vehicles/national-electric-vehicle-infrastructure-(nevi)-program.html