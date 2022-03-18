WYDOT will resume spring road work in Sweetwater County

Submitted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation – WYO 374 Black’s Fork

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews will be initiating work on several projects this spring around Sweetwater County.

Bridge rehabilitation on WYO 530 Uinta Drive in Green River

WYDOT and contract crews from Reiman Corp will be working on the northbound bridge over the Green River on Uinta Drive in Green River beginning March 22. Traffic will be diverted to the southbound bridge, with one traveling lane in each direction. Travelers are advised to be aware of possible delays. The lane closures are tentatively scheduled to last until the end of June.

Bridge rehabilitation on WYO 374, Little America Service Road

WYDOT and contract crews from Reiman Corp will be replacing the bridge deck on the bridge over the Black’s Fork River on WYO 374 at milepost 78 east of the Westvaco Interchange beginning April 1. The road will be closed to through access for roughly 2 months while the work is underway. Those traveling to industrial sites on the west side of the project, like TATA and Lozier Ranch Road are advised to take the Westvaco Interchange at Exit 72. Those wishing to access areas on the east side of the bridge are advised to take the LaBarge Interchange at Exit 83.

I-80 Rock Springs East Road Construction

WYDOT and contract crews from IHC Scott, Inc., will be working on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107, east of Rock Springs this spring. Beginning March 28, crews will be switching traffic to the westbound lanes. Travelers are advised to be aware of delays, and possible periodic daytime lane closures leading up to March 28, before traffic moves over the westbound lanes.

Interchange Bridge and Road over I-80 in Rock Springs

WYDOT and contract crews from Reiman Corp and High Country Construction are currently working around the new Interchange Road bridge on the west side of Rock Springs over I-80. Travelers are advised to be aware of delays, and possible periodic daytime lane closures starting April 1 until the new interchange and bridge are completed during the summer.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices and signs.

For more information about these projects, and all construction projects across Wyoming, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.