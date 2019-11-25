WYDOT works with USFS to get bridge work done

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is currently working with the United States Forest Service to schedule some bridge repair work in the Hoback Canyon.

Advertisement

The bridge located at Stinking Springs is experiencing what engineer’s call “scouring” or a change or removal of channel material around bridge abutments or piers. It’s usually caused by swiftly moving water and can scoop out holes around the base of the structure, compromising its integrity.

WYDOT has determined that maintenance on the bridge is needed, which will include some slope protection work and installing rip-rap on the foundations of the structure, to alleviate the “scouring.”

The bridge is located right at the western mouth of the Hoback Canyon at Bryan Flats. It is a crucial connection to the Teton Valley, as one of the 3 main routes in and out of Jackson.

In addition, this bridge also is located over the Hoback River, which is a protected wild and scenic river. The Wild and Scenic River Act strives to preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

“The Wild and Scenic River Act requires us to be conscientious of the water flows and the surrounding landscape. We do not want to drastically affect the aesthetics or the physical characteristics of the river,” WYDOT District Engineer Keith Compton said.

WYDOT has relied on the USFS to provide timely feedback and guidance on how to best meet those requirements.

“We appreciate the forest service’s expertise on a project like this and rely on their knowledge to help guide the process,” Compton said.

Advertisement

Work on the bridge will take place the summer of 2020 as part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT’s 511 website.