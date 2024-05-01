Wylie announces re-election bid to the State House

Submitted photo

April 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

Incumbent House District 30 State Representative Cody Wylie (Republican) has announced his bid to seek re-election to the Wyoming State House of Representatives. In a written release, Wylie stated, “I am honored to announce my candidacy for re-election as State Representative, and I am committed to continuing to serve the people of House District 39.”

Wylie has been a member of the House Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee and the Legislative Energy Council. In his press release, he states that he has been “a strong voice for regulatory reforms related to electricity,” pushing for “measures that prioritize affordability, reliability, and sustainability.”

“I believe in the importance of ensuring that our energy policies are fair for all residents while also promoting innovation,” Wylie stated.

His press release stated that Wylie has stood in staunch opposition to the BLM’s Rock Springs Draft RMP. He has worked to ensure that the interests of the community are heard and respected in decisions affecting our public lands.

“The Rock Springs Draft RMP is a clear example of the disregard for Wyoming residents’ voices. I have been steadfast in my opposition to this plan, using every legislative avenue available, and I will continue to do so,” Wylie declared. “I am dedicated to building a brighter future for Sweetwater County and ensuring that our voices are heard in the State Legislature.”

Wylie won the November 8, 2022, over the incumbent Marshall Burt. Wyoming’s primary election will take place on August 20, 2024, with the general election on November 5, 2024.