Wyo4New Mid-Day Recap: April 23, 2021

Local News:

**** For the most part, we will have partly sunny skies this afternoon with winds increasing up to 30 mph. High today of 57. Tonight will still be windy with a low at 28. Saturday will be breezy with a high of 60. We have a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with highs in the low 60s. The full seven-day forecast here.

**** The Green River High School cheer squad will begin competition tomorrow at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida. The Wolves cheerleaders are the first Wyoming team to be invited to compete at the largest cheerleading competition in the country. The team will compete in the Coed and Coed Game Day semi-finals on Saturday. The Coed finals will take place Saturday evening, with the Coed Game Day finals on Sunday. More information here.

**** Wyoming has joined Louisiana, and eight other states in a lawsuit against an executive order President Biden signed in January to help address climate change.

The lawsuit contends that the executive order requires federal agencies to include in their decision-making the social cost of different greenhouse gases such as carbon, nitrous oxide, and methane. The lawsuit alleges that because federal agencies will have to consider these social costs, the executive order will financially hurt many different industries throughout 10 different states, including Wyoming. It also alleges that the order itself is illegal because it did not follow the proper notice and comment as required by the Administrative Procedure.

**** Next month, the National Park Service will launch a pilot program at Yellowstone National Park to test low-speed, electric, automated shuttles within the Canyon Village campground and lodging area. Two automated vehicles arrived in Yellowstone on April 19. “Teams will spend the next month training, mapping, and preparing for the driverless vehicles launch on May 24. The shuttles will transport people in the Canyon Village area. Each shuttle will have its own onboard attendant who will monitor the vehicle and can take over the shuttle operation at any time.

Sports:

**** In area high school soccer from Thursday, in home matches, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers defeated Jackson 4-0 while the Tigers boys fell 2-1 to Jackson. The Green River girls lost 6-1, and the Green River boys were defeated 2-1 at Star Valley. Today in area soccer, Pinedale is at Cody, and Mountain View is at Lyman.

**** In high school softball today, Rock Springs is at Kelly Walsh while Green River is at Natrona.

**** In high school track, the Green River Invitational Track and Field Meet will take place today at Wolves Stadium.

Latest Obituaries:

