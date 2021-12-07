Wyo4New Mid-Day Recap: December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

**** Sunny and breezy again today with those wind gusts to near 30 mph. High today at 41. Wednesday will be sunny and not as windy with the high at 44. A good chance of snow showers on Thursday and Thursday night with a high of 36. Thursday’s accumulation could be one to two inches. Friday’s high will only be around 25.

**** The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will hold their public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this morning. The in-person auction will take place at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs at 11 a.m. with the vehicle showings will begin at 10:30 a.m.

**** Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide today as it is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The day honors the American patriots who died as a result of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

**** Green River’s Harrison Elementary School will be presenting its holiday programs this evening. Kindergarten, second, and fifth grader will perform at 6:30 this evening with first, third, and fourth-graders at 7:30 p.m. Truman Elementary will have their programs on Wednesday with Monroe’s holiday programs on Thursday.

**** Congratulations to the winners of this past Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. As voted on by citizens, first place went to the Rock Springs Christian Church, with Whisler Chevrolet coming in second in the voting and Rock Mountain Power Sports third. You can see some parade photos and a video of the parade on the Wyo4News Facebook page.

**** Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will convene at 7:00 p.m. at their respective City Halls. Agendas for those meetings can be found at Wyo4News.com.

**** The Memorial Hospital Foundation Community Christmas drive-thru will be taking place this Friday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County main entrance. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. Entry to the drive-thru event will be limited to the hospital’s College Drive entrance. Motorists will drive through the Santa’s Workshop, drop off letters to Santa, and Santa himself will be making an appearance. The WyoRadio Cruzer will be on hand supplying the holiday music.

**** Sign-ups are currently happening at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center for an adult hockey league. The league will begin to play on January 9th and last for 10 weeks. Call the Family Recreation Center for registration information. A captains meeting will be taking place this Sunday.

**** About 850 students will be graduating this Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s combined winter commencement ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The new graduates include 661 undergraduates and 190 graduate students. Also, former Wyoming First Lady Carol Mead, a UW graduate, will be receiving an honorary doctoral degree.

**** Wyoming Cowboy football will play one more game this season. On Sunday the Pokes accepted a bid to play in the December 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming will play Kent State in that contest.

**** The undefeated Wyoming Cowboys basketball team will play 11th rated and undefeated Arizona on Wednesday in Tucson. Broadcast time is 7:30 with tip-off at 8 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirl basketball team is off until Sunday, December 12.