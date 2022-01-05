Wyo4New Mid-Day Recap: January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 — Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News local stories.

**** The Sweetwater County area will once again be under a High Wind Warning today until 8 p.m. The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for today’s winds to gust between 30 and 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph possible.

We also have the continued chance of snow showers today with some accumulation possible. The forecast is calling for another windy day on Thursday with winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph by Friday. The high today will be 33 with an overnight low of 19. Tomorrow’s high could be in the lower 40’s.

**** No further details have been released on yesterday’s lockdown of the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. At approximately 9:20 yesterday morning local law enforcement responded to reports of a threat at the Courthouse. According to law enforcement contact was made with the suspect by phone concerning an explosive device. Upon inspection of the building and the area, no explosive device or suspect was found. The Courthouse resumed normal operations later in the day. The case is still under investigation.

**** Yesterday, the Sweetwater Events Complex announced Kandi Pendleton as their new Executive Director. Pendleton will take over the position that was held for many years by Larry Lloyd who announced his retirement effective December 31. Pendleton is a Rock Springs native and has been involved with the Sweetwater Events Complex for many years becoming the full-time livestock and events coordinator in 2002 and the marketing and events manager in 2014.

**** At last night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Tim Kaumo shared optimism for 2022 with council members. Kaumo stated he looked forward to the challenges of the new year. He also thanked City employees, elected officials, and volunteers for their service to the City in 2021. You can read Kaumo’s comments at Wyo4News.com.

**** Members of Governor Mark Gordon’s Cabinet will hold a public Virtual Town Hall to review the Governor’s recommendations for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. That virtual meeting will take place this Friday at 12:30 p.m. On December 16, Gordon released which included just under $500 million in funds for a range of programs and investments. A link to view the Virtual Town Hall can be found at Wyo4News.com.

Sports

**** The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team had another game postponed yesterday. Saturday’s game at Fresno State has been postponed due to COVID-related issues. That makes three straight postponements for the Cowboys who last played on Christmas Day. The Cowgirls basketball team has had their last two games postponed. Currently, the ladies are scheduled to play Fresno State on Saturday afternoon in Laramie. The Mountain West Conference has not rescheduled any postponed games to date.

**** The Wyoming high school winter sports season is starting back up. Today, Mountain View will be at Rawlins in wrestling. Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers will compete in out-of-state tournaments on Friday. The Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls’ basketball teams are scheduled to begin play Thursday in a three-day Cheyenne tournament. Area boys’ swim teams will compete at the Rock Springs Invitational on Friday.