Wyo4New Mid-Day Recap: May 13, 2021

Local News:

**** We will be sunny and breezy today, with wind gusts to 30 mph expected this afternoon and continuing into the night. The high today will be 73, with an overnight low around 40. We do have a 20 percent chance of showers Friday afternoon with a high of 73. Click here for the local seven-day forecast.

**** Today, the City of Green River will celebrate Arbor Day with an event at the Riverview Cemetery. The City will be handing out 100 free tree saplings on a first-come basis from 4 to 6 p.m. Also, remember, the Green River City-wide cleanup will take place this Saturday. Call the Green River Chamber for more information. The Rock Springs City Wide cleanup is taking place through the end of May.

**** The eighth annual Veteran’s Awareness Walk, put on by American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, will take place this Saturday. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park and proceed through Rock Springs ending at the Legion Post. The walk takes about an hour to complete, with participants receiving a free barbecue lunch afterward.

**** Area Police Week events will continue today with the Rock Springs Police Department Open House. Residents are invited to stop into the RSPD this evening between 5 and 7 for a tour of the department that includes a shooting range demonstration, kid’s activities, and a chance to win door prizes. Adopt-A-Pet will also be there.

**** The Green River URA has announced their Farmers Markets will start up on July 7 and continue each Wednesday until September 8 this season. The Green River URA is currently accepting vendor registrations. The Rock Springs Main Street Markets are scheduled to run on Thursday’s beginning July 8, and continuing through September 9.

**** Yellowstone Parks South Entrance is expected to open to the public tomorrow, weather permitting. The park’s West and East Entrances opened to public traffic earlier this month.

Sports:

