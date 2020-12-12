Wyo4New Morning COVID-19 Update: December 12, 2020

Advertisement

(December 12, 2020) — Friday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County. That is the highest one-day total for the county since Dec. 2. Overall, the state recorded 456 new cases.

Sweetwater County’s active case count was shown to be 292 Friday, that’s an increase of 34 from Thursday. Wyoming’s total active case count continued to fall, with Friday’s WDH number at 3,097. Statewide recoveries numbered 983 on Friday.

Active case totals from counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 68, Fremont 240, Sublette 45, Lincoln 80, and Unita 109.

Late Friday afternoon, the WDH reported another 22 Wyoming residents had died due to COVID-19 related health problems. One was an older adult man from Sweetwater County man who died within the last week. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll now stands at 321. (See the full story here)

Statewide hospitalization related to coronavirus dropped to 187 across the state, the lowest total number of patients since Nov. 15. Sweetwater County had four patients, all at Memorial Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,037, Big Horn: 539, Campbell: 3,116, Carbon: 775, Converse: 440, Crook: 322, Fremont: 3,247, Goshen: 806, Hot Springs: 167, Johnson: 281, Laramie: 5,427, Lincoln: 670, Natrona: 4,691, Niobrara: 58, Park: 1,473, Platte: 247, Sheridan: 1,926, Sublette: 434, Sweetwater: 2,277, Teton: 1,814, Uinta: 1,068, Washakie: 490, and Weston: 354.