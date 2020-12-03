Wyo4New Morning COVID-19 Update: December 3, 2020

Advertisement

(December 3, 2020) — Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) COVID-19 report showed new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the state was slightly higher than the number of recoveries. Wednesday’s new case total was 577, with statewide recoveries at 512. The state’s active case count increased to 6,853. Since the pandemic began, Wyoming’s total case count was shown to be 29,966, with total recoveries at 23,113.

Sweetwater County registered 32 new cases Wednesday, up from 11 on Tuesday. The county’s active case count decreased by 34 on Wednesday’s WDH report, numbering 367. Laramie County led the state in new cases Wednesday with 159, followed by Campbell County with 61 and Natrona County with 55. Natrona County leads the state with active cases numbering 1,312; Laramie County is second at 1,213. They are the only two Wyoming counties with more than 1,000 active cases.

The number of active cases in area counties: Carbon 73, Freemont 523, Sublette 57, Lincoln 170, and Uinta 163.

Wednesday’s WDH report showed 234 statewide COVID-19 related patients in the state. Wyoming’s highest number of patients was 247 on November 30. Sweetwater County was shown to have five patients as of Wednesday, all at Memorial Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,894, Big Horn: 470, Campbell: 2,878, Carbon: 666, Converse: 416, Crook: 290, Fremont: 3,015, Goshen: 711,

Hot Springs: 148, Johnson: 234, Laramie: 4,667, Lincoln: 593, Natrona: 4,228, Niobrara: 52, Park: 1,246, Platte: 225, Sheridan: 1,754, Sublette: 355, Sweetwater: 1,849, Teton: 1,631, Uinta: 907, Washakie: 395, and Weston: 342.