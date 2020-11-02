Wyo4New Morning COVID-19 Update: November 2, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 2, 2020) — Sweetwater County posted a record one-day high of 33 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. Also, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report is listing the county’s active case count at 135, 19 more than Saturday’s report.

While not a record high, the state’s new case total from Sunday was 362, with the state’s active case count climbing to 4,239, 11,638 total cases compared to 7,399 recoveries (+115 Sunday). Laramie County led the state on Sunday, new cases with 88. Campbell County was next with 74, followed by Natrona County’s 73. Neighboring Fremont County added 62 new cases to their total.

The WDH hospitalization report was not updated Sunday. Saturday’s report showed the total number of hospitalizations in the state at 117, one in Sweetwater County.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,404, Big Horn 236, Campbell 1,092, Carbon 299, Converse 227, Crook 109, Fremont 1,317, Goshen 164, Hot Springs 46, Johnson 94, Laramie 1,410, Lincoln 308, Natrona 1,388, Niobrara 6, Park 627, Platte 107, Sheridan 663, Sublette 144, Sweetwater 554, Teton 781, Uinta 390, Washakie 147, and Weston 125.