Wyo4New Morning COVID-19 Update: November 21, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 21, 2020) — For the second straight day, the Friday report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed more statewide recoveries of COVID-19 than new cases of the virus. But that is not to say the state’s surge is lessening. Friday’s total of new lab-confirmed cases was listed at 858 by the WDH, which is up from Thursday’s new case total of 739. Friday’s statewide recoveries numbered 1,212.

Sweetwater County saw its new case total of the virus soar to 105 Friday, up from 31 on Thursday. The county’s active case count also saw an increase, rising to 349 Friday (+40). Active case counts in the surrounding counties: Carbon 162, Fremont 637, Sublette 71, Lincoln 200, and Uinta 213.

Statewide, the active cause count dipped to 9,318, 354 fewer than Thursday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s total case count was reported at 23,347 compared to statewide recoveries of 14,029 (+1,212).

For the week of Nov. 14 – Nov. 20, according to the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Update, the positive test rate for those tested at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was 29 percent. The positive test rate at Castle Rock Hospital was 23 percent.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state climbed to 219 (+10) Friday. Six of those patients are listed in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center leads in the patient count with 67. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is a close second with 60 patients.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 2,591, Big Horn 374, Campbell 2,264, Carbon 510, Converse 342, Crook 251, Fremont 2,484, Goshen 456, Hot Springs 108, Johnson 169, Laramie 3,337, Lincoln 488, Natrona 3,381, Niobrara 28, Park 1,045, Platte 183, Sheridan 1,316, Sublette 258, Sweetwater 1,275, Teton 1,291, Uinta 661, Washakie 234, and Weston 301.