Wyo4New Morning COVID-19 Update: October 29, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 29, 2020) — Sweetwater County recorded one of its largest one-day totals for new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) report. Nineteen new cases were listed in the county yesterday. Sweetwater County had a combined 24 new cases of the virus Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday according to the WDH reports.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s total new case number jumped by another 253 Wednesday, with Fremont County having the state’s most with 47. Albany County was next with 31.

The state’s active case count as of Wednesday report was 3,370, 10,288 total cases compared to 6,918 recoveries (+169 Wednesday). Sweetwater County’s active case count was listed at 76, 16 more than Tuesday’s tally. Albany County leads the state with 615 active cases. Campbell County is next at 446, followed by Laramie County (423) and Natrona County (397).

Advertisement

Wyoming’s hospitalization number stayed somewhat steady Wednesday, with 104 COVID-19 patients listed. None were listed in Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center tops the hospitalized patient list with 27.

Here is the total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 1,270, Big Horn: 211, Campbell: 894, Carbon: 284, Converse: 206, Crook: 101, Fremont: 1,180, Goshen: 141, Hot Springs: 44, Johnson: 78, Laramie: 1,207, Lincoln: 289, Natrona: 1,177, Niobrara: 4, Park: 575, Platte: 90, Sheridan: 566, Sublette: 127, Sweetwater: 480, Teton: 739, Uinta: 369, Washakie: 141, and Weston: 115.