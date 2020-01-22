Wyo4New Morning News Roundup: Jan. 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Tuesday morning detectives from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants to the Green River City Hall and the Green River Fire Department. The warrants were related to a possible embezzlement investigation involving at least one specific member of the Green River Fire Department. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys put up a good effort but lost to fourth-rated and undefeated San Diego State last night in MWC basketball. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls will be home tonight against San Diego State. More information here.
- According to a statement from Governor Mark Gordon, Wyoming and Montana have jointly asked the United States Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Washington State’s unconstitutional discrimination against a proposed coal export terminal.More information here.
Obituaries:
Richard Leon Clement – Details Here.
Sharon Louise Travis – Details Here.