Wyo4New Morning News Roundup: Jan. 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tuesday morning detectives from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants to the Green River City Hall and the Green River Fire Department. The warrants were related to a possible embezzlement investigation involving at least one specific member of the Green River Fire Department. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys put up a good effort but lost to fourth-rated and undefeated San Diego State last night in MWC basketball. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will be home tonight against San Diego State. More information here.

According to a statement from Governor Mark Gordon, Wyoming and Montana have jointly asked the United States Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Washington State’s unconstitutional discrimination against a proposed coal export terminal.More information here.

Sponsor

Obituaries:

Richard Leon Clement – Details Here.

Sharon Louise Travis – Details Here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted