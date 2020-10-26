Wyo4New Morning News Roundup: October 26, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Road conditions have improved and I-80 is now open across the state. Also, Wyoming 430 is also now open from Rock Springs to Colorado. All area roads are reporting to be slick to slick in spots.

Yes, it was cold yesterday and last night. In fact it was record cold for the Rock Springs/Green River area and most of the state. Sunday morning’s Rock Springs official low of 4 degrees easily set a record that previously stood at 13 degrees set in 1975. Sunday’s official high of 10 degrees also set a record for the coldest high temperature for October 25. The prior record was 28 in 1997. Sunday’s overnight below zero temperatures easily beats the prior record of 15 above zero set in 1996.

Wyoming’s active cases of COVID is nearing the 3,000 mark. Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported another 219 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the state, bringing Wyoming’s active case count to 2,969. Sweetwater County reported five new cases with an active case count of 54, three less than Saturday’s report.

The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will start registration for ice skating lessons this morning. You can call the Family Rec. Center for dates, times, and registration information.

The Wyoming High School football playoffs are set. Locally in Class 4A, Rock Springs will travel to Sheridan while in Class 2A Lyman will host Big Horn and Mountain View is home against Wheatland. In the 6-Man playoffs, Farson-Eden will host H.E.M. All playoff games will be played Friday.

