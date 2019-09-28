Wyo4News Area High School Friday Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Friday’s area high school sports.

Local Football

Rock Springs 50 – Cheyenne South 0

Star Valley 21 – Green River 0

Farson-Eden 54 – Riverside 30

Area High School Football

Pinedale 24 – Greybull 13

Mountain View 35 – Thermopolis 0

Pig Piney 47 – Kemmerer 7

Lovell 14 – Lyman 12

Local Volleyball

Farson-Eden vs. Encampment – No score available

Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 0

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne Central 0

Rock Springs vs. Mountain View – No score available

Local Tennis (Team scores after two days of the Wyoming State Tennis Championships)

Green River Girls 11.5 points (5th place)

Rock Springs Girls 4 points (13th place)

Green River Boys – 11 points (10th place)

Rock Springs Boys 0.5 points (15th place)

Girls #2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) will play for third place today

Girls #2 Doubles – Beutel/Harrison (GR) will play for third place today

Boys #2 Doubles – Nelson/Kunkle (GR) will play for third place today

Girls #3 Doubles – Cordova/Friel (GR) will play for third place today