Wyo4News Area High School Friday Scoreboard

Here are the scores from Friday’s area high school sports.
Local Football
Rock Springs 50 – Cheyenne South 0
Star Valley 21 – Green River 0
Farson-Eden 54 – Riverside 30
Area High School Football
Pinedale 24 – Greybull 13
Mountain View 35 – Thermopolis 0
Pig Piney 47 – Kemmerer 7
Lovell 14 – Lyman 12
Local Volleyball
Farson-Eden vs. Encampment – No score available
Saratoga 3 – Farson-Eden 0
Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne Central 0
Rock Springs vs. Mountain View – No score available
Local Tennis (Team scores after two days of the Wyoming State Tennis Championships)
Green River Girls 11.5 points (5th place)
Rock Springs Girls 4 points (13th place)
Green River Boys – 11 points (10th place)
Rock Springs Boys 0.5 points (15th place)
Girls #2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) will play for third place today
Girls #2 Doubles – Beutel/Harrison (GR) will play for third place today
Boys #2 Doubles – Nelson/Kunkle (GR) will play for third place today
Girls #3 Doubles – Cordova/Friel (GR) will play for third place today