Wyo4News Area High School Scoreboard

Green River High Tennis at Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona on Friday

Green River Lady Wolves 2 – Casper Kelly Walsh 3

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) lost 1-6, 0-6

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) lost 1-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/Rory Ratliff (GR) lost 4-6, 6-4, 4-6

#2 Doubles – Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison (GR) won 6-3, 6-1

#3 Doubles – Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson (GR) won 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Green River Lady Wolves 5 – Casper Natrona 0

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) won 6-2, 6-0

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) won 6-1, 6-0

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/Rary Ratliff (GR) won 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles – Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison (GR) won 6-3, 6-0

#3 Doubles – Shelbee McFadden/Elora Silor (GR) won 6-0, 6-0

Green River Wolves 2 – Casper Kelly Walsh 3

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) lost 3-6, 3-6

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) lost 1-6, 1-6

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger/Elliot Potter lost 4-6, 4-6

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle won 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel won 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Green River Wolves 5 – Casper Natrona 0

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) won by forfeit

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) won 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles -Jon Ty Leininger/Elliott Potter (GR) won 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle (GR) won 6-0, 6-1

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel (GR) won GR 6-0, 6-1