Wyo4News Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedule

Friday, October 23 Area High School Football

Cheyenne East 44 – Rock Springs 26

Star Valley 25 – Green River 3

Lyman 21 – Mountain View 15

Big Piney 41 – Kemmerer 7

Lovell 35 – Cokeville 15

Advertisement

Friday, October 23 Area High School Volleyball

Powell 3 – Lovell 1

Friday, October 23 Area High School Girls Swimming

3A West Championships at Pinedale – 1. Green River 329 points, 2. Powell 320 points, 3. Lander 201 points, 4. Sublette County 168 points, 5. Lyman 154 points, 6. Kemmerer 60 points, 7. Riverton 53 points. (See related story here)

Friday, October 23 Area High School Cross Country

4A Boys State Championships – 7. Rock Springs 168 points (Jackson State Champions with 78 points

4A Girls State Championships – 9. Rock Springs 223 points (Jackson State Champions with 45 points

3A Boys State Championships – 3. Lyman 128 points, 4.Mountain View 133 points, 8. Green River 201 points (Lander State Champions with 45 points)

3A Girls State Championships – 5. Mountain View 135 points, 8.Lyman 204 points, 9. Green River 223 points (Cody State Champions with 87 points)

Saturday, October 24 Area High School Football

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Advertisement

Saturday, October 24 Area High School Volleyball

Casper Natrona at Rock Springs 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River 2 p.m.

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Kemmerer at Big Piney

Saturday, October 24 Area High School Girls Swimming

4A Southwest Conference Meet in Rock Springs featuring Rock Springs, Evanston, and Jackson