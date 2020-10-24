Wyo4News Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedule

Friday, October 23 Area High School Football
Cheyenne East 44 – Rock Springs 26
Star Valley 25 – Green River 3
Lyman 21 – Mountain View 15
Big Piney 41 – Kemmerer 7
Lovell 35 – Cokeville 15
Friday, October 23 Area High School Volleyball
Powell 3 – Lovell 1
Friday, October 23 Area High School Girls Swimming
3A West Championships at Pinedale – 1. Green River 329 points, 2. Powell 320 points, 3. Lander 201 points, 4. Sublette County 168 points, 5. Lyman 154 points, 6. Kemmerer 60 points, 7. Riverton 53 points. (See related story here)
Friday, October 23 Area High School Cross Country
4A Boys State Championships – 7. Rock Springs 168 points (Jackson State Champions with 78 points
4A Girls State Championships – 9. Rock Springs 223 points (Jackson State Champions with 45 points
3A Boys State Championships – 3. Lyman 128 points, 4.Mountain View 133 points, 8. Green River 201 points (Lander State Champions with 45 points)
3A Girls State Championships – 5. Mountain View 135 points, 8.Lyman 204 points, 9. Green River 223 points (Cody State Champions with 87 points)
Saturday, October 24 Area High School Football
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River
Saturday, October 24 Area High School Volleyball
Casper Natrona at Rock Springs 2 p.m.
Star Valley at Green River 2 p.m.
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River
Kemmerer at Big Piney
Saturday, October 24 Area High School Girls Swimming
4A Southwest Conference Meet in Rock Springs featuring Rock Springs, Evanston, and Jackson