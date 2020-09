Wyo4News Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedules

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Football

Rock Springs 21 – Casper Natrona 7

Green River 23 – Evanston 20

Cokeville 41 – Pindale 6

Big Piney 6 – Lyman 0

Lovell 23 – Thermopolis 20

Saturday, 9/26 Area High School Football

Farson-Eden forfeit win over Ten Sleep

Kemmerer at Mountain View.

Advertisement

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Volleyball



Farson-Eden 3 – Dubois 0

Mountain View 3 – Rawlins 1

Meeteetse 3 – Lovell 0

Pinedale 3 – Jackson 0

Kemmerer at Big Piney no results

Lyman 3 – Cokeville 1

Saturday, 9/26 Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South/Cheyenne Central

Jackson at Green River

Star Valley at Mountain View

Lovell at Greybull

Advertisement

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Swimming

No teams scheduled

Saturday 9/26 Area High School Swimming

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at the Evanston Duals

Friday, 9/25 Area High School Cross Country

Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Mountain View at Saratoga results:

Top 20 Girls area results – 1. Elena Jensen (LYM), 3. Katie Giorgis (MV), 5. Aubrielle Maes (RS), 8. Jamie Staheli (LYM), 9. Madison Murdoch (GR), 10. Madison Yoak (GR), 12. Jayda Kenison (MV), 17. Natalee Rudy (MV), 19. Emma Burke (LYM)

Top 20 Boys area results – 3. Jesse Fanos (LYM), 4. Greg Sherwin (GR), 5. Tanner Erickson (MV), 6. Owen Burnett (MV), 7. Braxton Bradshaw (LYM), 8. Tayden Bell (MV), 14. Ezekiel Reading (GR), 16. Brigham Fanos (LYM), 17. Ethan Sholey (RS), 18. Jacob Palmer (LYM)