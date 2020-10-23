Wyo4News Area High School Thursday Scores/Friday Schedule

October 22, Area High School Volleyball Results

Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0

Cokeville 3 – Farson-Eden 0

Lyman 3 – Mountain View 0

Friday, October 23 Area High School Football

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs – 6:00 p.m. Homecoming

Green River at Star Valley

Lyman at Mountain View (#2 vs. #1 in 2A rankings)

Cokeville at Lovell

Kemmerer at Big Piney

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River (Saturday)

Friday, October 23 Area High School Volleyball

Pinedale at Lovell

Friday, October 23 Area Cross County

4A State Championships in Casper

3A State Championships in Afton

Friday, October 23 Area High School Girls Swimming

4A Southwest Conference Meet in Rock Springs featuring Rock Springs, Jackson, and Evanston.

3A Southwest Conference Meet in Pinedale featuring Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, and Sublette County