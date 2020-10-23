Wyo4News Area High School Thursday Scores/Friday Schedule

October 22, Area High School Volleyball Results
Rock Springs 3 – Green River 0
Cokeville 3 – Farson-Eden 0
Lyman 3 – Mountain View 0
Friday, October 23 Area High School Football
Cheyenne East at Rock Springs – 6:00 p.m. Homecoming
Green River at Star Valley
Lyman at Mountain View (#2 vs. #1 in 2A rankings)
Cokeville at Lovell
Kemmerer at Big Piney
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River (Saturday)
Friday, October 23 Area High School Volleyball
Pinedale at Lovell
Friday, October 23 Area Cross County
4A State Championships in Casper
3A State Championships in Afton
Friday, October 23 Area High School Girls Swimming
4A Southwest Conference Meet in Rock Springs featuring Rock Springs, Jackson, and Evanston.
3A Southwest Conference Meet in Pinedale featuring Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, and Sublette County