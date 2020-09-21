Wyo4News Chamber Happenings: Green River Chamber of Commerce

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) — Welcome to Wyo4News Chamber Happenings, a weekly feature where we highlight and talk about events going on in the community regarding the local chambers of commerce in Green River and Rock Springs.

The feature will alternate each week between the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce.

On the second edition of Chamber Happenings, Casey Cassity talks with Greg Vanderpool, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist for the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

For further information, call the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711.