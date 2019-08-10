Wyo4News: Check Out What’s Happening On A Saturday

Things to do today:

Fast Cars and Foster Kids Car Show going on from 9 to 3 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College parking lot. Admission is free with concessions available. All the proceeds from entries and merchandise sales will benefit local foster kids and foster families.

Sweetwater Blues and Brews will be taking place today in Bunning Park from 11:30 to 10:00 p.m. Featuring a variety of bands, microbrew companies, and over 40 different beers. Admission is $5.00 with drink tickets available. Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs URA.

A fundraiser for the Ashley and Emma Skorcz family will be taking place at the Eden-Farson Community Center in Farson. The event will get underway at 5:30 p.m. today with a taco supper, auction items and live music by the Sundowners. Admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children three to 10.