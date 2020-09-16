Wyo4News County Commissioner Candidate Forum at 5 p.m.

Wyo4News Staff,

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — Wyo4News will be hosting another Candidate Forums today at 5 p.m. The forum will feature the four candidates running for two spots on the Sweetwater County Commission, incumbent Lauren Schoenfeld, Mary E. Thoman, Joe M. Barbuto, and Dave Gray.

Today’s forum will be streamed live on the Wyo4News Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Each candidate will have the opportunity to talk about themselves and add reasons why they deserve the public’s vote on November 3, 2020.

WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis will be moderating today’s forum.

Wyo4News Candidate Forums next week will include candidates running for Rock Springs City Council Ward III and Green River City Council Ward I.