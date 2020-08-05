Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: August 5, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — Just one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Sweetwater County Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health Department (WDH). The agency’s website now lists Sweetwater’s total case count at 237, with 14 probable cases.

In all, 28 new cases were reported in the state, bringing the statewide total to 2,392. Recovering from the virus was listed at 1,900 Tuesday, translating into 492 active cases in Wyoming. Probable cases statewide were also shown to be 492.

To see an updated statewide county breakout, click here.

Also, on Tuesday, the WDH released information about COVID-19 hospitalization in Wyoming. As of Tuesday, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County had one hospitalized case with Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center having the most with five. The report showed Wyoming with a total of 19 hospitalized patients. (See related story).

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will hold another COVID-19 media briefing today at 3 p.m. Gordon will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. That media briefing will be shown on the Wyo4News Facebook page as well as broadcast on the state PBS television stations and the and the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.