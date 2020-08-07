Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: August 7, 2020

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — Thursday was another day with just one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County, that according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The WDH now lists Sweetwater County’s total reports of the virus at 239, with 14 probable cases.

Across the state, Thursday’s WDH report showed Wyoming gained another 25 new cases with ten new probable cases. The state’s total case count was listed at 2,449, with probable cases at 509. Statewide recoveries outnumber new cases again on Thursday, with 32 bringing that total to 1,969, leaving the state with 480 active cases.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe on Thursday put up a post on their Facebook page reporting a COVID-19 related death of, “Our friend, a male elder and non-Member.” The post went on to say that the man “had been married for more than five decades to a Tribal Member who herself was claimed by the virus earlier this week.” Neither individual was identified.

The WDH has not confirmed this death on their website statistics, which is still indicating Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll at 27.

As of Thursday, the WHD is reporting 16 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Wyoming with one of those patients here in Sweetwater County at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center has the state’s most with five. (See related story).