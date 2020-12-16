Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: December 16, 2020

Advertisement

(December 16, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered 16 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Laramie County led the state in new cases with 34. In all, the WDH reported just 152 new cases statewide.

Sweetwater County’s active cases dropped by 54 Tuesday total 270. Laramie County leads the state with 430 active cases. Natrona County is next with 276.

Wyoming’s active case count dropped to 2,201 Tuesday. The was aided by the state’s number of recoveries (719) far outnumbering reported new cases (152). Wyoming’s total COVID-19 cases count as of Tuesday was 34,712 with 32,511 recoveries.

The active case counts of Sweetwater County neighboring counties: Carbon 47, Fremont 178, Sublette 31, Lincoln 79, and Uinta 81.

On Tuesday, seven more coronavirus-related deaths of Wyoming residents were reported by the WDH. One of those being an adult Sweetwater County man who died within the last week. He had been hospitalized in another state.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in the state was listed at 173 on Tuesday by the WDH. Sweetwater County was shown to have six patients, all at Memorial Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,079, Big Horn: 564, Campbell: 3,182, Carbon: 804, Converse: 446, Crook: 332, Fremont: 3,315, Goshen: 840, Hot Springs: 176, Johnson: 293, Laramie: 5,602, Lincoln: 706, Natrona: 4,778, Niobrara: 59, Park: 1,544, Platte: 262, Sheridan: 1,969, Sublette: 450, Sweetwater: 2,431, Teton: 1,885, Uinta: 1,116, Washakie: 518, and Weston: 361.