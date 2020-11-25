Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: November 25, 2020

Advertisement

(November 25, 2020) — Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped dramatically on Tuesday after Monday’s record-setting day. Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 415 new cases of the virus. On Monday, the state set a new-one record of 1,215 new cases. Sweetwater County also saw a decrease in new cases Tuesday with just 16 compared to Monday’s 68. Natrona and Campbell counties led the state in new cases Tuesday with 50 each.

According to the WDH, active cases in Sweetwater County on Tuesday stood at 434, a decrease of 18 from Monday’s count. The statewide active case count increased by only seven to 10,489. As of Tuesday, Wyoming’s total case count was shown to be 25,975 compared to 15,486 recoveries (+408 Tuesday). Natrona County and Campbell County lead the state in new cases Tuesday with 50 each.

Active case counts in area counties: Carbon 131, Fremont 709, Sublette 81, Lincoln 242, and Uinta 315.

Tuesday’s Wyoming’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations were 228, four more than Monday’s number. Sweetwater County’s number of hospitalizations stayed steady at six, all at Memorial Hospital. The Wyoming Medical Center in Casper leads in patients with 68, followed by the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with 47. Campell County Memorial Hospital is next with 15 patients.

Total cases of COVID-19 per county: Albany: 2,759, Big Horn: 415, Campbell: 2,476, Carbon: 586, Converse: 380, Crook: 270, Fremont: 2,739, Goshen: 559, Hot Springs: 131, Johnson: 201, Laramie: 3,773, Lincoln: 532, Natrona: 3,743, Niobrara: 43, Park: 1,104, Platte: 198, Sheridan: 1,499, Sublette: 313, Sweetwater: 1,489, Teton: 1,394, Uinta: 787, Washakie: 270, and Weston: 314.