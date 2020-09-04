Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: September 4, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — For the fourth straight day, The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported more statewide recoveries of COVID-19 than new lab-confirmed cases. According to the WDH website, the state recorded 34 recoveries to just 23 new cases. Wyoming’s active case count was 545 as of Thursday’s report, 3,334 total cases with 2,789 total recoveries.

Sweetwater County had no new cases in Thursday’s WDH report, which showed the county’s active case count at eight.

Albany County had the state highest total of Thursday’s new cases with seven. In all, 11 counties reported new COVID-19 numbers. They were Albany, Big Horn, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sublette, Teton, Uinta, and Weston counties.

Total COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 132, Big Horn: 43, Campbell: 173, Carbon: 165, Converse: 31, Crook: 14, Fremont: 540, Goshen: 51, Hot Springs: 26, Johnson: 22, Laramie: 433, Lincoln: 87, Natrona: 252, Niobrara: 1, Park: 158, Platte: 6, Sheridan: 106, Sublette: 40, Sweetwater: 285, Teton: 401, Uinta: 253, Washakie: 101, and Weston: 14.

The University of Wyoming began a five-day pause in their phased fall return plan Thursday due to at least 10 UW students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 testing positive for the virus Wednesday and Thursday. That brings the total of positive tests of symptomatic individuals at UW in the past three days to 18. Additionally, two students without symptoms have tested positive as part of the university’s pre-return and random-sample bridge testing this week. And nine students with symptoms are awaiting test results.

As of Thursday, 72 individuals were in quarantine because they had close contact with infected people – three quarantined on campus and 69 off-campus.

The surge in new COVID-19 cases is being blamed on various large off-campus student gathering last weekend.