Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 0

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 53

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 39

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 978

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 13 (2), Fremont 30 (2), Sublette 12 (2), Lincoln 7 (1), and Uinta 21 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 163,851

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 123,601

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,017

Effective immediately 4/13/2021, the Wyoming Department of Health asks Wyoming providers to temporarily cease administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pending additional recommendations from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If you have received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 48,447

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 47,469

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 4/16/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 4/16/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,678, Big Horn: 908, Campbell: 4,289, Carbon: 1,399, Converse: 514, Crook: 395, Fremont: 4,306, Goshen: 1,089, Hot Springs: 270, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,413, Lincoln: 1,176, Natrona: 5,885, Niobrara: 67, Park: 2,512, Platte: 404, Sheridan: 2,457, Sublette: 607, Sweetwater: 3,959, Teton: 3,611, Uinta: 1,834, Washakie: 704, Weston: 545.