Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: August 20, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s total number of active cases of COVID-19 grew by six Wednesday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The WDH website shows the county experienced six new-lab confirmed cases yesterday, bringing the total active case count to 14. Statewide the COVID-19 active case count increased by 37 to now number 560.

Wednesday’s report showed 17 Wyoming’s counties recorded at least one new case of the virus Wednesday. Sweetwater County’s six new cases were topped by Fremont County’s 14, Sheridan County’s nine, and Carbon County’s eight. In all, 59 new cases were reported in the state with 22 recoveries.

Wyoming’s total case count is 2,909, with 521 probable cases, up 11 from Tuesday. Statewide recoveries are listed at 2,340. The state’s COVID-19 related death toll is 34.

Here is a Wyoming county breakdown of total COVID-19 cases counts with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 92 (13), Big Horn: 34 (4), Campbell: 125 (27), Carbon: 154 (26), Converse: 24 (10), Crook: 13, Fremont: 486 (65), Goshen: 35 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3), Johnson: 21 (5), Laramie: 387 (146), Lincoln: 78 (26), Natrona: 214 (37), Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 139 (13), Platte: 6 (1), Sheridan: 78 (23), Sublette: 33 (8), Sweetwater: 269 (16), Teton: 360 (34), Uinta: 235 (48), Washakie: 97 (7), and Weston: 8 (3).