Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 14, 2021

February 14, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Sunday, February 14, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 0

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 14

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 51

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,180

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 50 (2), Fremont 84 (7), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 12 (2), and Uinta 30 (3).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,225

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,045

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 44 as of 2/12/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/12/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,485, Big Horn: 853, Campbell: 4,158, Carbon: 1,228, Converse: 519, Crook: 384, Fremont: 3,975, Goshen: 1,042, Hot Springs: 264, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,852, Lincoln: 1,013, Natrona: 5,736, Niobrara: 64, Park: 2,421, Platte: 371, Sheridan: 2,358, Sublette: 543, Sweetwater: 3,457, Teton: 3,203, Uinta: 1,685, Washakie: 688, and Weston: 526.