Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 70

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 56

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,145

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 65 (9), Fremont 79 (19), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 24 (3), and Uinta 43 (3).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 45,653

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,508

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 31 as of 2/19/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 2/19/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,508, Big Horn: 869. Campbell: 4,177, Carbon: 1,294, Converse: 502, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,042, Goshen: 1,051, Hot Springs: 265, Johnson: 400, Laramie: 6,869, Lincoln: 1,036, Natrona: 5,750, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,450, Platte: 379, Sheridan: 2,376, Sublette: 543, Sweetwater: 3,518, Teton: 3,250, Uinta: 1,708, Washakie: 689, and Weston: 527.