Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: February 28, 2021

February 28, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report 2/26/21: 11

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 32

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 85

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,080

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 35 (0), Fremont 56 (2), Sublette 3 (2), Lincoln 22 (4), and Uinta 40 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 84,504

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 45,034

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,076

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 44,996

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 25 as of 2/26/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 2/26/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,525, Big Horn: 877, Campbell: 4,185, Carbon: 1,329, Converse: 508, Crook: 385, Fremont: 4,090, Goshen: 1,056, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,919, Lincoln: 1,057, Natrona: 5,760, Niobrara: 65, Park: 2,466, Platte: 385, Sheridan: 2,397, Sublette: 546, Sweetwater: 3,613, Teton: 3,276, Uinta: 1,733, Washakie: 691, and Weston: 527.