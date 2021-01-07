Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: January 7, 2021

Advertisement

(January 7, 2021) — Wednesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed Sweetwater County with 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s total number of new cases was 261, led by Laramie County’s 48. Park County was next with 32.

Sweetwater County’s active case count increased to 103 late Wednesday, 12 more than Tuesday’s WDH listing. Laramie County’s state-leading active case total of 240 was 37 more than Tuesday. Park County now has the state’s second-highest total of active cases, with 146 surpassing Natrona County’s 142. Overall, Wyoming was shown to have 1,817 active cases, a one day increase of 197.

The number of active cases and (new cases) of neighboring counties: Carbon 29 (5), Fremont 66 (13), Sublette 24 (3), Lincoln 75 (17), and Uinta 72 (15).

The state’s COVID-19 related hospitalization number decreased Wednesday, showing 114 patients (-2). Sweetwater County’s patient total was four, three less than Tuesday’s total. All four patients were listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

According to the WDH, Wyoming’s total COVID-19 case count since the state of the pandemic started is 39,215 with 37,398 recoveries (+68 Wednesday).

The total number of Wyoming COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,220, Big Horn: 711, Campbell: 3,895, Carbon: 903, Converse: 500, Crook: 361, Fremont: 3,461, Goshen: 935, Hot Springs: 206, Johnson: 328, Laramie: 6,200, Lincoln: 853, Natrona: 5,095, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,026, Platte: 308, Sheridan: 2,131, Sublette: 508, Sweetwater: 2,959, Teton: 2,175, Uinta: 1,355, Washakie: 629, and Weston: 394.