Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 6

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 51

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 43

The number of lab-confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 339

The number of lab-confirmed active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 3 (0), Fremont 14 (3), Sublette 0 (0), Lincoln 1 (1), and Uinta 13 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 381,343

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 174,521

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 14,093

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 51,728

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 50,754

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 46 as of 6/18/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 6/18/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 4,043, Big Horn: 967, Campbell: 4,612, Carbon: 1,466, Converse: 528, Crook: 420, Fremont: 4,447, Goshen: 1,139, Hot Springs: 275, Johnson: 436, Laramie: 8,287, Lincoln: 1,203, Natrona: 6,048, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,731, Platte: 447, Sheridan: 2,554, Sublette: 648, Sweetwater: 4,454, Teton: 3,708, Uinta: 1,970, Washakie: 724, Weston: 549.