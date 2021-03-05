Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: March 4, 2021

Advertisement

March 4, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 11

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 60

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 69

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,039

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 33 (4), Fremont 38 (6), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 22 (2), and Uinta 39 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 95,412

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide: 54,944

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 46,328

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 45,289

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 22 as of 3/4/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 0 as of 3/4/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,530, Big Horn: 881, Campbell: 4,198, Carbon: 1,352, Converse: 508, Crook: 386, Fremont: 4,111, Goshen: 1,062, Hot Springs: 267, Johnson: 420, Laramie: 6,960, Lincoln: 1,068, Natrona: 5,774, Niobrara: 66, Park: 2,473, Platte: 391, Sheridan: 2,404, Sublette: 549, Sweetwater: 3,665, Teton: 3,293, Uinta: 1,747, Washakie: 696, and Weston: 527.