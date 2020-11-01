Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(November 1, 2020) — Wyoming’s surge in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed somewhat Saturday, according to the latest report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Still, the state registered 256 new cases. That number was much lower than Friday’s record high one-day total of 431. Sweetwater County recorded eight of the new cases, down considerably from Friday record high of 27.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count continued to grow to 114, seven more than Friday’s number. Statewide, the active case count in Sunday’s WDH report was shown to be 3,992, 11,276 total cases compared to 7,284 recoveries (+75 Saturday).

The number of hospitalizations in the state saw a small decrease Saturday to 117 COVID-19 related patients (-3 from Friday). Sweetwater County was still listed with one patient. Cheyenne’s Regional Medical Center leads the state with 31 patients. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper is reporting 25 patients.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany 1,366, Big Horn 226, Campbell 1,054, Carbon 293, Converse 218, Crook 109, Fremont 1,278, Goshen 159, Hot Springs 46, Johnson 89, Laramie 1,379, Lincoln 299, Natrona 1,308, Niobrara 6, Park 616, Platte 104, Sheridan 638, Sublette 134, Sweetwater 529, Teton 769, Uinta 383, Washakie 146, and Weston 127.