Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: October 18, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 18, 2020) – There were 194 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Wyoming’s case count as of Sunday’s WDH report was 7,673 total cases compared to 5,651 recoveries, giving the recovery rate of the virus around 74%. There are currently 1,352 probable cases.

The state’s death toll remained at 57.

In Sweetwater County, there have been four new lab-confirmed cases since Saturday, Oct. 17. In total, there has been lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 31 active cases. There have been two coronavirus-related deaths.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 938, Big Horn: 139, Campbell: 549, Carbon: 237, Converse: 170, Crook: 71, Fremont: 893, Goshen: 116, Hot Springs: 36, Johnson: 51, Laramie: 870, Lincoln: 248, Natrona: 831, Niobrara: 3, Park: 402, Platte: 59, Sheridan: 383, Sublette: 102, Sweetwater: 394, Teton: 667, Uinta: 323, Washakie: 124, and Weston: 67.