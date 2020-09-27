Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: September 27, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 27, 2020) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County grew by three since Saturday, Sept. 26, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 316, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are 19 probably cases in the county with 17 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is two.

Throughout the state of Wyoming, there have been a total of 162 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 4,780 compared to 3,824 recoveries.

Total number of COVID-19 cases recorded per county: Albany: 436, Big Horn: 52, Campbell: 269, Carbon: 197, Converse: 82, Crook: 38, Fremont: 636, Goshen: 86, Hot Springs: 33, Johnson: 27, Laramie: 526, Lincoln: 145, Natrona: 467, Niobrara: 2, Park: 217, Platte: 21, Sheridan: 217, Sublette: 75, Sweetwater: 316, Teton: 518, Uinta: 286, Washakie: 106, and Weston: 28.