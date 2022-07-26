Wyo4news Food Truck Finder

Week of July 26 through August 1, 2022:

WEDNESDAY, July 27:

Tip’s Kitchen – Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-3p

SATURDAY, July 30:

Tip’s Kitchen – Park Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 2p-8p for Music Bingo

The Food Truck Finder is a new (and by request!) column that will post every Tuesday on Wyo4news.com; if you have a food truck or tent and would like to have your schedule and location listed weekly, please contact our Sales Department at (307) 362-3793.

Happy Eating!