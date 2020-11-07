Wyo4News Friday Area High School Scoreboard

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 7, 2020) – On Friday, Nov. 6, several high school sports teams were competing at state tournaments. In Class 3A volleyball, the Mountain View High School Lady Buffalos claimed the state title in Casper for the first time since 1997, defeating Worland in three sets.

Advertisement

High School Volleyball Scoreboard:

Class 3A: Mountain View 3, Worland 0 (25-21, 25-18 and 25-10) – This is the fourth volleyball state title in Mountain View High School History.

Class 3A: Pinedale 3, Douglas 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-16 and 25-23) – Pinedale High School takes third place at state.

Class 4A: The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers are competing in the state tournament in Casper against Cheyenne East High School at 10 a.m. on Saturday

High School Football Scoreboard:

Advertisement

Class 2A: Lyman High School defeated Upton-Sundance High School, 37-15. The Lyman Eagles scored 24 straight points in the second half to take control of the game.

Class 2A: Mountain View High School fell to Torrington High School, 31-20. The Torrington Blazers held on to an early lead to defeat the defending state champs.

Class 1A-6 Man: No. 1 seed Farson-Eden High School take on Encampment High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

High School Swimming Scoreboard:

Class 4A: The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers swim team finished fifth at the State Swim Meet in Laramie on Friday! Junior Abi Robinson-Kim took home first place in the 200 IM for second straight year with a time of 2:13.03.

Class 3A: Green River High School had the top time in four events on Friday in the State Swim Meet Preliminaries. The Lady Wolves will be the top seed in the finals in the 200 medley relay after a 1:49.33 in the prelims. Senior Lauren Jensen was the top qualifier for the finals in the 50 free with a time of 24.80 seconds and also in the 100 backstroke in 58.10 seconds. Her teammate, junior Hailey Uhrig had the best time in the 100 breaststroke race in 1:05.59.